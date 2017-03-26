BBC Sport - James DeGale: How often does the boxer call his mum?

How often does James DeGale call his mum?

  • From the section Boxing

To mark Mother's Day, boxer James DeGale joins his mum and reveals how often he calls home, what they normally do to celebrate the day and whether his mum can expect flowers.

WATCH MORE: Ironman is now his mum's biggest fan

More Mother's Day videos

Video

How often does James DeGale call his mum?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

How does busy mum Jo Pavey train? It's a family affair!

Video

Mother and daughter powerlifters

Video

The mums taking on the FA People's Cup

Video

Four mums, one ocean

Video

Like Mother like Daughter

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired