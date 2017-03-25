Josh Taylor 'kept calm' to beat Warren Joubert in Commonwealth title defence

Josh Taylor (left) stopped Warren Joubert in the sixth round

Josh Taylor says he "learned a lot about himself" in his Commonwealth super-lightweight title defence against South Africa's Warren Joubert.

The Scot, 26, stopped Joubert in the sixth round - a ninth win out of nine.

"I had to [get] over the clash of heads and cut in the first round," he told BBC Scotland. "It's a pretty nasty cut.

"I learned I can deal with having to get cuts and when it gets rough I can carry on with it. I kept myself nice and calm."

The 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games gold medallist has previously stated his ambition to fight fellow Scot and WBA super-lightweight champion Ricky Burns.

Taylor's promoter, former world champion Barry McGuigan, said: "We'd love that fight. That's a great fight, that's a magnificent fight down the line.

"He [Taylor] is impressive. He's so inventive. He's creating his own little style. Taylor has got that uniqueness about him, he's just so inimitable in everything he does.

David Haye and Carl Frampton joined McGuigan at Taylor's bout in Edinburgh

"He's great to watch and he's definitely going to go the whole way. The difficulty for me now is how do I fill the gap between here and world championship fights because that's where he's capable of going?

"I need to have something else in the middle because once you make that step, there's no turning back. You can't go back and have easier fights where you can gain experience. That's my dilemma."

And Taylor added: "I'm quite happy where I am just now, maybe another defence of the Commonwealth, maybe even knock on the door of the European [title].

"I learned a lot about myself [against Joubert]. I was impressed with my own performance.

"I caught him clean a few times and he took them and he came back at me and hit me a couple of times himself.

"Once I started finding my range, started catching him with good shots, it didn't take me long once I caught him clean."