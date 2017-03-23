BBC Sport - Anthony Crolla: Will it be second time lucky against Linares?
Anthony Crolla believes he is in a better position to face WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares in Saturday's title fight, saying he is being "more clever" in the ring since the pair last fought six months ago.
