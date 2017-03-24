British Lionhearts fight in World Series of Boxing after witnessing Westminster attack

Media playback is not supported on this device "We did everything we could": Army veteran Tony Davis on trying to save PC Keith Palmer

Coach Tony Davis led the British Lionhearts into the ring for their World Series of Boxing match against Italia Thunder just a day after both teams witnessed the Westminster attack.

Davis had tried to save PC Keith Palmer, one of five people who died, after the officer was stabbed near the Houses of Parliament in central London.

The former soldier had been at a nearby community event with the boxers.

The teams insisted Thursday's match at London's York Hall went ahead.

"The boxers have been a concern because to witness something as graphic as that and then get put in a lockdown while police interviews took place, would probably have an effect on them in a couple of days," Davis explained before the fight.

"But we made a decision to show a bit of solidarity and make sure the event went ahead."

Tributes have been paid to PC Palmer and the other victims of the attack, while Davis and others who rushed to help at the scene have been praised.

"People are saying you did this and that, but I think anybody would have done it," said the 42-year-old. "I was maybe just a little bit quicker in reacting to it. I just thought it was the right thing to do."

Victories for Muhammad Ali, Calum French, Pat McCormack, Radoslav Pantaleev and Frazer Clarke earned British Lionhearts a 5-0 victory over the Italian side.

"What happened was a shock, but you have to get on with things," 19-year-old flyweight Ali said after his bout.

Welterweight McCormack, 21, added: "My head was a bit all over and I couldn't really stop thinking about it, but I'm just glad I've come, got the job done and the win.

"We had a meeting, a talk. The coaches handled it very well, got us through it.

"Tony was standing right next to us, and as everyone was running away he was running to aid. He saw a lot more than us and was a bit shook up. I respect him very much as a man for doing that."

Super-heavyweight Clarke, 25, said everyone's thoughts were with the victims.

He added: "If we can't get in there and fight after what we saw, how does everyone who was there get on with their lives?

"Police officers lost colleagues, families, friends. We were the lucky ones so we had every reason to get in there and put a show on."