Josh Taylor given helping hand by Scottish great Ken Buchanan

Scotland's Josh Taylor defeated Englishman Dave Ryan in October 2016

Josh Taylor has taken inspiration from Scottish great Ken Buchanan before his super-lightweight title defence.

Commonwealth champion Taylor takes on South African Warren Joubert at Meadowbank on Friday.

"He gives me bits of advice - how to carry myself outside the gym as well as inside it," Taylor said of compatriot Buchanan.

"And [he gives me advice] on how to dedicate my life. You can't buy that experience."

The pair first met at the gym where Taylor started training as an amateur, and Buchanan recently tipped the southpaw to go all the way to a world title.

"I used to spend a lot of time with him in the gym, he still comes in," Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Taylor said of Buchanan.

"I see him all the time and have a chat with him every time he's in. He sees that I am dedicated and he gives me good advice every time he's in, which is brilliant."

Taylor, 26, saw off Alfonso Olvera in Las Vegas in January to maintain his unbeaten record, but should face a step up in class against Joubert, who has fought 35 times, losing on only four occasions.

Ken Buchanan won 61 of his 69 fights and was an undisputed world champion at lightweight

The East Lothian boxer is, however, still hopeful of an early finish against the man nicknamed 'The Warrior'.

"If I can get him out of there in the first round I will, you don't get paid any overtime, but I don't think it's going to go that way," said Taylor. "I've trained for a hard fight so I'm expecting one and if it is a hard fight I'm more than ready for it.

"We'll put his character to the test on Friday, we'll put his chin to the test and we'll put his body to the test as well.

"I'm getting into the zone now, into fight mode. The training is all done now and I just want to get in there and get the job done."

Taylor said fighting in front of a home crowd will give him an extra 10-15% on the night but Joubert is unconcerned about the hostile atmosphere.

Scotland's Taylor, left, and Warren Joubert ahead of Friday's showdown at Meadowbank

"The crowd might inspire Josh a bit but they can't get in the ring and fight for him, so it comes down to the two of us coming face-to-face," said Joubert, who believes the fight will be the biggest of his career so far.

"I am confident but I never want to be one of those fighters who are over-confident. I know I have a tough fight ahead. Josh is a good fighter but we haven't come here for a holiday, we've come for a fight and that's why they call me The Warrior - I'm ready for tough fights."

Joubert hopes to use his experience against the Scot, but admits the fight is about much more than minutes banked in the ring.

"At the end of the day it also comes down to ability," he added. "I believe my experience will play a part but I'm not short on ability either.

"We've put in the right preparation for the fight and are ready for it."