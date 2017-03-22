Kell Brook to defend welterweight title against Errol Spence Jr at Bramall Lane

Kell Brook (left) jumped up two weight divisions to fight middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin last year

IBF world welterweight champion Kell Brook will defend his title against American Errol Spence Jr at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Saturday 27 May.

Brook, 30, has not fought since he was defeated by middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in September - his first professional defeat in 37 fights.

Brook claimed the IBF belt beating Shawn Porter in August 2014 and will be aiming for his fourth title defence.

"I'm so excited about this fight and to make history in my city," said Brook.

"It's long been a dream of mine to fight outdoors at Bramall Lane and I'm pleased to do that in the biggest fight in the welterweight division.

"All I've ever wanted to do is to give the fans the fights they want and they have it right here on May 27.

"I'm going to show the world that I'm the best welterweight on the planet and I'm going to do it right before my people's eyes."

After jumping up two weight divisions to face Golovkin, Sheffield United fan Brook has elected to return to welterweight and face mandatory challenger Spence, 27.

American Spence, unbeaten in 21 professional bouts with 18 knockout victories, said: "I'm happy I'm finally getting an opportunity to accomplish a lifelong dream of becoming a World champion.

"This is one of the best and biggest fights in world boxing and I am 100% focused and determined to bring the belt back home to the USA.

Brook's promoter Eddie Hearn called it "one of the best fights in world boxing".

He added: "It's 'The Special One' vs 'The Truth', a historic event at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane - we are planning an unforgettable night."