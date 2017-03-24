BBC Sport - State of Sport: Claressa Shields - the incredible story
The incredible story of Claressa Shields
- From the section Boxing
Double Olympic champion Claressa Shields, 22, gives BBC Sport a powerful interview about how her troubled upbringing made her into a world-class boxer.
As part of State of Sport week, the BBC is looking at some of the biggest topics in sport today - click here for everything in the series so far.
Available to UK users only
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired