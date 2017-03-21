Katie Taylor to fight Milena Koleva on Anthony Crolla v Jorge Linares undercard

Katie Taylor turned professional in October 2016

Katie Taylor will continue her push towards a shot at a world title by facing former IBF super-featherweight challenger Milena Koleva on Saturday.

The fight is on the undercard of Anthony Crolla's world lightweight title rematch against Jorge Linares in Manchester.

Irishwoman Taylor, 30 stopped Italian Monica Gentili on 4 March.

Bulgarian Koleva, 31, was stopped for the first time in her career when contesting the IBF title in January.

"She has been in with some of the best girls in the world and always pushed them very hard," said Taylor, who turned professional in October.

"I headed back to the US the day after the last fight and got straight back into training and sparring for this one. I definitely feel like I've made some adjustments and improvements again in the last few weeks."

Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn is hopeful of landing a world title fight by the end of the year.

The London 2012 Olympic champion has so far produced two stoppage wins and, in an eight-round contest, will again be expected to overcome an opponent who has been beaten seven times in 18 professional bouts.