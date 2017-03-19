Scottish boxers Lee McGregor and John Docherty eye big games medals

Lee McGregor got the decision against Garry Monkhouse

Lee McGregor had a choice to make - bow to the money or chase a Commonwealth Games medal.

The 20-year-old, who fights for Meadowbank Boxing Club, has won through to the finals of next month's Scottish Boxing Championships, where he'll face Jack Turner of Hayfield Boxing Club, which is based in the Gorbals.

And, despite professional offers that might turn the head of many a young boxer, his focus is clear.

"I'm already getting noticed," he told BBC Scotland. "But I've got the right people around me keeping me grounded and they'll guide me down the right path and then obviously, when the time is right, we'll get a good offer and we'll take on the world."

Before global domination, next month's national finals await and the chance to retain his Scottish bantamweight title.

Success will take him to the British Elite Championships in May and, from there, further chances to accumulate Commonwealth Games qualifying points.

"I won the championships last year and I just want to win it again this year and then just push on from here and qualify and get over to the Gold Coast and get to these Commonwealth Games," said McGregor.

"It's 100% my aim. It's all that's on my mind every day in training. Obviously I take each fight as it comes, but what's in my head 24/7 is the Commonwealth Games."

McGregor was too young to compete in his home Commonwealth Games in 2014, but it inspired him to pursue his dream of competing four years on.

"I was on a young achievers' team and we got to go to the athletes' village in Glasgow for a week, just to experience the whole thing, so it's not a shock to us if we get to the go to the Gold Coast next year."

McGregor has also been part of the GB boxing programme for the past two years and says he's "improving all the time".

John Docherty beat William Clark in the Scottish Championships semi-finals

He admits the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020 is also on his mind, but it's the Gold Coast that's occupying all his thoughts at the moment.

Making the Scotland team isn't his sole aim.

"I believe I'll medal," he says confidently.

While McGregor might be tempted to turn professional after the Commonwealths, following the example of the likes of Charlie Flynn and Josh Taylor, the same can't be said of John Docherty, from Bryon Boxing Club in Aberdeen.

The 19-year-old is also part of the GB boxing set-up, but he's on the podium programme, which means he's training full-time down in Sheffield with the GB squad.

"It's tough going," Docherty admitted. "I live in Montrose, but I'm down in Sheffield Monday to Friday every week.

"But it's massive for me. I've been moved up from podium potential to podium, so I have people thinking that I'm good enough to go to the Olympics. I've just got to go and qualify now."

Doherty also missed out on Glasgow 2014 because of his age, but the following year, he competed at the youth Commonwealth Games, where he won a gold medal and views the "senior Games" as a crucial stepping stone towards the Olympics.

He'll defend his Scottish middleweight title next month against Darren Johnstone, of Forgewood Boxing Club in Motherwell.

Retaining the title will take him to the British Championships, where he won a silver medal last year.

Qualifying for the Gold Coast will set him up nicely as he looks to realise that Olympic dream and a trip to Tokyo.