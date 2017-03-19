Gennady Golovkin defends middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs

  • From the section Boxing
Daniel Jacobs, Gennady Golovkin
Jacobs (left) ended Golovkin's streak of 23 successive wins by stoppage

Gennady Golovkin made the 18th defence of his middleweight titles with a unanimous decision over Daniel Jacobs, but he failed to stop his opponent for the first time since 2008.

The 34-year-old Kazakh (37-0) sent Jacobs to the canvas in round four on his way to a 115-112 115-112 114-113 victory on the judges' scorecards.

Victory edges Golovkin closer to a super-fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

"Of course, I'm ready [to fight Canelo]," Golovkin told HBO.

"I'm very hungry. I'm very mad and excited - I'm like an animal for this fight."

Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler claimed the Kazakh and Mexican Alvarez (48-1-1) have "agreed on a lot of points" after plans for a unification bout against Britain's WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders failed to materialise.

According to CompuBox, Golovkin outpunched 30-year-old Jacobs in New York - 231 to 175 - but the American, who is the first cancer survivor to win a world title, believed he had won the contest.

"After the knockdown, I told him he would have to kill me [to knock me out]," Jacobs said. "When I got up, I thought, 'This is all he has? I got back up and I thought I won the fight.'"

Daniel Jacobs
Despite suffering defeat at Madison Square Garden, Jacobs was adamant he had won the fight

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Course
Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired