BBC Sport - 'Michael Conlan can change face of boxing' says promoter Bob Arum
'Michael Conlan can change face of boxing'
- From the section Boxing
Boxing promoter Bob Arum heaps glowing praise on Michael Conlan after the Belfast boxer launches his pro career with a three-round win over Tim Ibarra in New York.
The 85-year-old Top Rank boss said it was unusual for a fighter making his debut to top the bill at Madison Square Garden.
"He deserves it. He is going to change the face of boxing and be a real worldwide star," said Arum.
