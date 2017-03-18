BBC Sport - 'Michael Conlan can change face of boxing' says promoter Bob Arum

'Michael Conlan can change face of boxing'

Boxing promoter Bob Arum heaps glowing praise on Michael Conlan after the Belfast boxer launches his pro career with a three-round win over Tim Ibarra in New York.

The 85-year-old Top Rank boss said it was unusual for a fighter making his debut to top the bill at Madison Square Garden.

"He deserves it. He is going to change the face of boxing and be a real worldwide star," said Arum.

