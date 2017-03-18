Conor McGregor: Irish fighter ready to 'shock the world' with Mayweather fight

McGregor entered the ring with the victorious Conlan before fuelling talk that the superfight with Mayweather is edging closer

UFC champion Conor McGregor says he will "shock the world" as talk of a fight with five-weight boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather intensifies.

The Irishman, 28, was at Madison Square Garden to support compatriot and former Olympian Michael Conlan on his professional debut.

In an animated ringside interview, McGregor said the Mayweather fight was "close" to being finalised.

"No-one in this boxing game knows what's coming," said McGregor.

"I'm the boxing guy. Watch me take over boxing.

"Trust me on that. I'm 28 years of age, and I'm long, rangy and dangerous with every hand. I'm going to stop Floyd and you're all going to eat your words."

Multi-weight UFC world champion McGregor has long talked up a fight against undefeated 40-year-old Mayweather (49-0), who announced last week that he is "out of retirement" to make the fight happen.

UFC president Dana White also suggested confirmation of the match-up would be soon, saying this week he "doesn't see how it doesn't happen".

The fight is widely expected to be held in Las Vegas in June.