BBC Sport - Hughie Fury: Tyson and I can rule heavyweight boxing
'Fury cousins can rule heavyweight division'
- From the section Boxing
Hughie Fury says he and his cousin Tyson can "rule the heavyweight division" as he prepares to fight Joseph Parker for the WBO heavyweight title in May.
READ MORE: Hughie Fury to face Parker in May
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired