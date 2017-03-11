BBC Sport - Hughie Fury: Tyson and I can rule heavyweight boxing

Hughie Fury says he and his cousin Tyson can "rule the heavyweight division" as he prepares to fight Joseph Parker for the WBO heavyweight title in May.

