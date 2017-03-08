BBC Sport - Women's boxing: Claressa Shields will make history topping the bill
Shields to make history with top billing
- From the section Boxing
Double Olympic champion Claressa Shields, 21, will contest the first women's boxing match to achieve main-event status on premium television in the United States, when she faces Hungary's Szilvia Szabados at Detroit's MGM Grand on 10 March.
