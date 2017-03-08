BBC Sport - David Haye wants rematch with Tony Bellew after defeat
Haye wants Bellew rematch
- From the section Boxing
David Haye says he wants a rematch with Tony Bellew, but admits that the prospect "solely depends on Tony" after Haye was beaten by a technical knockout in the 11th round of their highly anticipated fight on Saturday.
