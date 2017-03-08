Hughie Fury to face Joseph Parker for WBO heavyweight title in New Zealand in May

Fury beat American Fred Kassi by technical decision after seven rounds in April

Hughie Fury, cousin of former world heavyweight champion Tyson, will fight New Zealand's Joseph Parker for the WBO heavyweight title in Auckland on 6 May.

Parker, 25, became the first New Zealand-born heavyweight champion when he beat Mexico's Andy Ruiz on points in December to win the title vacated due to Tyson Fury's break from the sport.

The Las Vegas-based fighter is unbeaten in 22 bouts, winning 18 by knockout.

Fury, 22, is also unbeaten and won the WBO Intercontinental title in April.

His cousin, 29, created a major upset when he outpointed Wladimir Klitschko to win the world title in November 2015 but relinquished his WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles in October last year to deal with his "medical treatment and recovery" after admitting taking cocaine to deal with depression.

Asked about his forthcoming clash in New Zealand, the younger Fury said: "I do rate Parker as one of the best heavyweights at the minute but I believe I am the best heavyweight out there.

"Tyson has already done it, I'm the next one in line. Trust me I'm bringing that title back. Whatever he brings I've got an answer for it.

"I'll win this title and then Tyson can come back and we'll rule the heavyweight division together."

Potential unification bouts, should Parker win, could involve Britain's IBF champion Anthony Joshua - who faces Klitschko in London next month - or American WBC title holder Deontay Wilder.

Parker's Duco Events promoter David Higgins said discussions had taken place with representatives of both.

Duco added that Tyson is expected to join his cousin's entourage in Auckland.