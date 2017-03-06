Tyson Fury: Former heavyweight champion suggests May comeback

Tyson Fury beat Wladimir Klitschko to become heavyweight world champion in November 2015

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has suggested he could be making his comeback on 13 May.

Fury, 28, has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 and has twice withdrawn from rematches.

The Briton had his boxing licence revoked in October as he focused on mental health problems, but said on social media on Monday that he is "working on an opponent".

The British Boxing Board of Control told the BBC Fury is still suspended.

He would have to appear before the board to be given permission to fight.

Promoter Frank Warren has also tweeted: "The man who ended @Klitschko's reign. The Real Heavyweight King is coming back for his crown."

Fury was charged with a doping offence by the UK's anti-doping body in June and an appeal hearing was scheduled for November.

In October, Fury - who appeared to announce his retirement on Twitter, before backtracking several hours later - also revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine that he was taking cocaine to help deal with depression.

He then vacated his WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles, saying he was unable to defend them because of his health.

The BBBofC said at the time that Fury's licence was suspended "pending further investigation into anti-doping and medical issues".

His uncle and trainer Peter Fury had suggested the former champion would be back in the ring by April.

Fury timeline