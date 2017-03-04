Tony Bellew stops an injured David Haye in the 11th round
-
- From the section Boxing
Tony Bellew stopped an injured David Haye in the 11th round in a stunning heavyweight encounter at London's O2 Arena.
Haye injured his right ankle in the sixth round and struggled to plant his feet and throw a punch in the subsequent rounds.
The 36-year-old bravely managed to continue the fight until his corner threw the towel in.
The British pair embraced warmly at the end after a fiery build-up.
More to follow.