Tony Bellew stops an injured David Haye in the 11th round

  • From the section Boxing
Breaking news

Tony Bellew stopped an injured David Haye in the 11th round in a stunning heavyweight encounter at London's O2 Arena.

Haye injured his right ankle in the sixth round and struggled to plant his feet and throw a punch in the subsequent rounds.

The 36-year-old bravely managed to continue the fight until his corner threw the towel in.

The British pair embraced warmly at the end after a fiery build-up.

More to follow.

