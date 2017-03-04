Katie Taylor: Ex-Olympic champion stops Monica Gentili in the fifth round

Katie Taylor won gold at the London 2012 Olympics

Former Olympic champion Katie Taylor stopped Italy's Monica Gentili in the fifth round for her third straight win since turning professional.

The 30-year-old from Dublin dominated the early rounds and then pounced with a stunning combination in the fifth to end the super-featherweight contest.

Taylor, who turned pro in October, was fighting on the undercard of the David Haye and Tony Bellew fight in London.

"It was great to get the stoppage," said the London 2012 gold medallist.

"This is the first time I have had a proper training camp under my belt and I felt quicker and sharper," Taylor added on Sky Sports Box Office.

"I felt like I could have gone 10 rounds in there. I think I am ready to box for a world title right away, I just have to get a few 10-round fights under my belt."

Taylor won her pro debut bout by stopping Karina Kopinska from Poland and followed that with a points win over Brazil's Viviane Obenauf.

At the 2016 Olympics, her attempt to become a double gold medallist ended when she lost her opening bout in Rio in August.