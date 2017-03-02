BBC Sport - David Haye v Tony Bellew: Fighters trade insults at news conference

Watch Bellew & Haye trade insults before fight

  • From the section Boxing

David Haye says he will provide "a real destruction job" against Tony Bellew on Saturday, who says he wants to win "by any means necessary".

Listen to live coverage on BBC Radio 5 live on Saturday 4 March from 2200 GMT.

READ MORE: Haye & Bellew warned by boxing chiefs

