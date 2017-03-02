Katie Taylor aims to take another step towards world title

Katie Taylor beat Viviane Obenauf of Brazil in Manchester in her second pro contest

Former Olympic champion Katie Taylor will be expected to take another step towards a world title shot with victory over Monica Gentili on Saturday.

The 30-year-old lightweight from Dublin is on the undercard of the David Haye and Tony Bellew fight in London.

Victory over her Italian opponent would give the London 2012 gold medallist three wins out of three since turning professional in October.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Taylor could have a world title fight by September.

Taylor won her pro debut bout by stopping Karina Kopinska from Poland and followed that with a points win over Brazil's Viviane Obenauf.

At the 2016 Olympics, her attempt to become a double gold medallist ended when she lost her opening bout in Rio in August.

"We want to grow Katie into an international star before going for the world title," said Hearn.

"So we are going to box in America, we are going to box in the UK, probably in Scandinavia or Germany and then back to Dublin for that world title fight.

"I feel Katie will be in a position to fight for a world title in September."