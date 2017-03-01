BBC Sport - David Haye v Tony Bellew: Haye has no regrets over Bellew insults

  • From the section Boxing

David Haye says he does not regret any of his insults in the build-up to his heavyweight bout with Liverpudlian Tony Bellew.

The former WBA heavyweight champion's graphic comments have proved controversial as he stated Bellew is "risking his life" when he campaigns at 200lbs and over for the first time as a professional.

