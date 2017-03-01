David Haye v Tony Bellew: British Boxing Board warn fighters over behaviour

David Haye gave graphic descriptions of what he hoped to do to Tony Bellew to BBC Sport

David Haye v Tony Bellew Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: 4 March Coverage: Full commentary BBC Radio 5 live, live text service on BBC Sport website

David Haye and Tony Bellew have been warned by British boxing chiefs after "extremely disappointing comments" before Saturday's heavyweight bout.

The British Boxing Board of Control acted after a news conference on Monday where Haye insulted fans and gave graphic descriptions of hurting Bellew.

BBBofC general secretary Robert Smith cited "tragedies" in the sport and said he has asked both men to be "sensible".

The board will meet to discuss the heated build-up to the fight next week.

The meeting was already scheduled and has not been called as a direct result of comments made by either fighter.

But promoter Frank Warren - who is not involved with Saturday's event at London's O2 Arena - told BBC Sport the exchanges are "not good for boxing".

What did Haye say on Monday?

Warning: Some people may find the language in this section upsetting

Media playback is not supported on this device Haye v Bellew: Fighters kept apart at Liverpool press conference

Both Haye, 36, and Liverpudlian Bellew, 34, traded expletives and insults at the news conference in the latter's home city.

In front of a large crowd, Haye got visibly frustrated as his words were often drowned out by noise and he insulted fans in attendance before later repeating the remark on social media.

But the former WBA heavyweight champion's graphic comments have proved most controversial as he stated Bellew is "risking his life" when he campaigns at 200lbs and over for the first time as a professional.

Haye told BBC Sport he had trained to "punch through" the head of his the WBC cruiserweight champion, adding he wanted to do "real damage" and that he hoped Bellew is "physically able" to enjoy the money he receives for the contest.

"Some people don't like it being real," added Haye. "(Fellow heavyweight) Anthony Joshua reads off a script and is very PC with what he says.

"When I throw a body shot I'm trying to break your ribs, if I go around the side I'm trying to perforate your ear drum, if I'm punching down the middle I want to rupture an eye socket, if I punch you in the mouth I want to punch your teeth down your throat.

"It's how I've been my whole life. I'm not trying to knock you on the floor, I am trying to punch your head off your shoulders. That's why I'm so effective."

In a promotional media gathering in November, Haye threw a punch at Bellew.

'There are tragedies'

Smith spoke to both fighters before Monday's event and ahead of another news conference on Thursday and Friday's weigh-in, he made contact again to outline the BBBofC's "position and disappointment".

He added: "We all aware this is a tough sport and there are tragedies. We don't need people acting in this manner."

In December, the board stripped a fight between Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora of British title status and fined Chisora for throwing a table at a news conference.

Bellew has fought 13 times since Haye stepped away from the sport in 2013

Haye, who unified the cruiserweight division in 2008 before moving up to heavyweight, holds a record of 28 wins from 30 fights, 26 by the way of knockout.

But he has fought just twice since returning after over three years out of the sport, picking up two routine victories before being called out by Bellew - who has 28 wins and a draw from 31 contests.