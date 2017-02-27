BBC Sport - Haye v Bellew: Fighters kept apart at Liverpool press conference
I'm a living nightmare for Haye - Bellew
- From the section Boxing
Tony Bellew says he is "a living nightmare" for someone like David Haye, because he will not tire at all during their heavyweight bout at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.
READ MORE: Haye & Bellew kept apart in Liverpool
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired