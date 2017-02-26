Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan to fight in April

In 2015, Khan said he was being lined up to fight Pacquiao but that the veteran did not want to face him

WBO world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao will fight Great Britain's Amir Khan on 23 April.

The bout has been arranged after Pacquiao's followers on Twitter voted Khan as the opponent they would like to see the Filipino fight next.

"This is what the fans wanted," Pacquiao, 38, said on social media.

Khan, 30, also confirmed the fight but, although Pacquiao has said his next fight would be in the United Arab Emirates, no venue has been announced.

The Briton, who won silver as a lightweight at the 2004 Olympics, beat fellow Briton Kell Brook, Australia's Jeff Horn and American Terence Crawford with 48% of the vote carried out by Pacquiao.

Khan's last fight was in May 2016 when he was bknocked out by Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Six-weight world champion Pacquaio retired in April last year but returned to claim his belt by beating Jessie Vargas in November.