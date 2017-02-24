World Series Boxing: British Lionhearts beat France Fighting Roosters in Paris

From the section

Flyweight Muhammad Ali was beaten in the last 16 at the Rio Olympics in 2016

British Lionhearts won their Group B World Series of Boxing tie against France Fighting Roosters in Paris.

Flyweight Muhammad Ali, who represented Team GB at the Rio Olympics, defeated Elie Konki, and Radoslav Pantaleev beat light-heavyweight Kevin Lele Sadjo.

Frazer Clarke then beat super-heavyweight Jonathan Nacto to secure a 3-2 victory.

The Lionhearts, beaten in last year's final by Cuba, lost their opener against Italia Thunder.