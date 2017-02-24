World Series Boxing: British Lionhearts beat France Fighting Roosters in Paris

Muhammad Ali
Flyweight Muhammad Ali was beaten in the last 16 at the Rio Olympics in 2016

British Lionhearts won their Group B World Series of Boxing tie against France Fighting Roosters in Paris.

Flyweight Muhammad Ali, who represented Team GB at the Rio Olympics, defeated Elie Konki, and Radoslav Pantaleev beat light-heavyweight Kevin Lele Sadjo.

Frazer Clarke then beat super-heavyweight Jonathan Nacto to secure a 3-2 victory.

The Lionhearts, beaten in last year's final by Cuba, lost their opener against Italia Thunder.

