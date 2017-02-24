World Series Boxing: British Lionhearts beat France Fighting Roosters in Paris
-
- From the section Boxing
British Lionhearts won their Group B World Series of Boxing tie against France Fighting Roosters in Paris.
Flyweight Muhammad Ali, who represented Team GB at the Rio Olympics, defeated Elie Konki, and Radoslav Pantaleev beat light-heavyweight Kevin Lele Sadjo.
Frazer Clarke then beat super-heavyweight Jonathan Nacto to secure a 3-2 victory.
The Lionhearts, beaten in last year's final by Cuba, lost their opener against Italia Thunder.