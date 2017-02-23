Britain's Amir Khan in negotiations with Manny Pacquiao

In 2015, Khan said he was being lined up to fight Pacquiao, but that the veteran did not want to face him

Britain's Amir Khan is in talks with Manny Pacquiao to be the WBO world welterweight champion's next title challenger, both boxers have said.

Pacquiao's Twitter followers recently voted Khan, 30, as the opponent they would like to see him fight next.

Khan beat fellow Briton Kell Brook, Australia's Jeff Horn and American Terence Crawford with 48% of the vote.

He said on Twitter: "Currently negotiating with Manny #teampacquiao. Coming soon. Watch this space!"

Six-weight world champion Pacquaio, who said his next fight will be in the United Arab Emirates, added: "My team and I are in negotiations with Amir Khan for our next fight. Further announcement coming soon."

The 38-year-old Filipino retired in April, but returned to claim the belt by beating Jessie Vargas in November.