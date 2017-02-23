BBC Sport - Gavin & Jamie McDonnell take on boxing Mr & Mrs quiz

McDonnell twins take on boxing Mr & Mrs quiz

  • From the section Boxing

British boxing twins Jamie and Gavin McDonnell face questions to decide who is the strongest, smartest and most likely to win in a fight.

Follow live text and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentary of the WBC super-bantamweight title fight between Gavin McDonnell and Rey Vargas on the BBC Sport website & mobile app this Saturday, 25 February from 22:00 GMT.

