BBC Sport - Gavin & Jamie McDonnell take on boxing Mr & Mrs quiz
McDonnell twins take on boxing Mr & Mrs quiz
- From the section Boxing
British boxing twins Jamie and Gavin McDonnell face questions to decide who is the strongest, smartest and most likely to win in a fight.
Follow live text and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentary of the WBC super-bantamweight title fight between Gavin McDonnell and Rey Vargas on the BBC Sport website & mobile app this Saturday, 25 February from 22:00 GMT.
