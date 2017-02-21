Ryan Burnett has 'star quality' to be world champion, says promoter Hearn

Ryan Burnett holds British and European titles at bantamweight

Belfast boxer Ryan Burnett takes on Joseafat Reyes in Hull on Saturday but with his sights set on fighting for a world title by the summer.

The 24-year-old is the current British and European bantamweight champion.

His promoter Eddie Hearn believes a world title shot on a big Belfast bill is just months away.

"The atmosphere in Belfast is second to none. We want to come with a major world title fight night for boxing in Northern Ireland," said Hearn.

"It would probably be late April or early May and I think realistically it is his chance to win a world title."

Burnett is a former Youth Olympics gold medallist and has picked up the European , British and WBC International titles in the pro ranks.

Hearn believes Burnett has star quality which can propel him onto the world stage.

"He has got that little cheeky smile. He's got the swagger to be a real star in the sport and the style as well, he's very exciting to watch.," added the promoter.

Hearn believes Burnett has the ingredients to follow in Carl Frampton's footsteps and become a two-weight champion.

"He has the ability in my opinion to move up the weights. He's a bantamweight at the moment but could go up to super-bantam and who knows, even featherweight.

"He really does have that star quality and working with his trainer Adam Booth; I really feel he has the talent to go all the way to the top."