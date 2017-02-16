Carl Frampton: Triology fight against Leo Santa Cruz in jeopardy

Leo Santa Cruz beat Carl Frampton on a majority verdict at the MGM Grand Garden

The President of the World Boxing Association (WBA) has cast doubt on the prospect of a third fight between Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz.

Gilberto Mendoza said the WBA may order a mandatory fight between featherweight champion Santa Cruz and his fellow Mexican Abner Mares.

Frampton beat Santa Cruz in New York in July 2016 before losing the Las Vegas rematch on points last month.

The Northern Irishman has said he wants to stage a trilogy fight in Belfast.

Mendoza has instead indicated Mares could be Santa Cruz's next opponent.

The pair fought two years ago for the WBA super featherweight title in Los Angeles, Santa Cruz beating the Mexican on a majority points decision.

Speaking at a press conference in Panama, Mendoza said the announcement could come within a week if Santa Cruz and Belfast fighter Frampton fail to reach an agreement for a third fight.

Santa Cruz would have to choose the option of a mandatory defence against Mares, or vacate the belt, possibly paving the way for Frampton to fight IBF world champion Lee Selby.