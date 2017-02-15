Josh Taylor targets all-Scottish showdown with Ricky Burns

Josh Taylor (right) beat England's Dave Ryan in October to win the Commonwealth super lightweight title

Josh Taylor wants a Scottish super-fight against Ricky Burns at Edinburgh Castle - but not quite yet.

The Commonwealth super-lightweight champion defends his title against South Africa's Warren Joubert at Meadowbank on 24 March.

And the 26-year-old plans to then have one more fight before meeting Burns.

"I feel that if I fought Ricky next week I'd win," said Taylor. "I have confidence in my ability but I want to gather experience and develop."

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Taylor remains unbeaten as a professional, having outclassed Alfonso Olvera in Las Vegas in January.

"I feel as if I need a little bit more experience at the level I'm at just now, get more rounds under my belt and be involved in a few good, testing fights before I get that chance to have a world title fight," Taylor told BBC Scotland.

Ricky Burns (right) beat Kiryl Relikh to retain the WBA super-lightweight title

"It's just a matter of being patient and developing as an athlete. I'd fight against any super-lightweight in the world but I don't want to rush, I want to develop and gain more experience so when that chance comes I'm ready for it.

"I don't want to jump into fighting for world titles when I don't feel as if I've had enough experience. The rate I'm going at now is perfect."

And while he says when the time comes he will happily fight WBA super-lightweight champion Burns anywhere, Taylor does have an ideal venue in mind.

"It would sell out anywhere but the dream would be Edinburgh Castle," added Taylor.

Taylor, who has been sparring with a host of top names including former welterweight world champion Shawn Porter, is keeping his sights firmly set on Joubert for now and is expecting a difficult night.

"Training hasn't really stopped since Vegas so I've never been out the gym," he added. "I'm already in good shape and ready to go.

"I just know about Joubert's record. He's had 35 fights, only four defeats and has avenged one of them.

"From what I have seen he's a come-forward fighter, he's aggressive, so it's looking like it's going to be another step up in class and another good fight for me."