Kell Brook to defend welterweight title against Errol Spence Jr

Kell Brook last fought at middleweight but was stopped in the fifth round by champion Gennady Golovkin

Champion Kell Brook will defend his IBF world welterweight title against American Errol Spence Jr.

The fight will take place in the Briton's home town of Sheffield on 20 May, with Sheffield United's Bramall Lane as a possible venue, according to reports.

Brook's promoter Eddie Hearn announced on Twitter that terms had been agreed.

Brook, 30, has not fought since he was defeated by middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in September.

He underwent surgery on a broken eye socket sustained during that fifth-round stoppage by the Kazakh - Brook's first defeat in his 37th professional fight.

After jumping up two weight divisions to face Golovkin, Brook has elected to return to welterweight and face mandatory challenger Spence, 27.

Brook claimed the IBF belt with victory over Shawn Porter in August 2014 and has since defended his title three times against Jo Jo Dan, Frankie Gavin and Kevin Bizier.

Spence is unbeaten in 21 professional bouts, with 18 knockout victories.