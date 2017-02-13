Manny Pacquiao: World champion uses Twitter to pick next opponent

Manny Pacquiao has had 67 professional bouts, winning 59 of them

WBO world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has asked his Twitter followers to pick the opponent for his next title defence.

The four options are British pair Amir Khan and Kell Brook, Australia's Jeff Horn and American Terence Crawford.

Pacquiao said the fight for the belt he won in November will be in the United Arab Emirates.

The 38-year-old, a six-weight world champion, retired in April, but returned to defeat Jessie Vargas.

"See you in UAE for my next fight," wrote the fighter from the Phillipines.

In December, Brook's promoter Eddie Hearn told the BBC that he was in talks to fight Khan.

Both men lost their last fights, Brook to Gennady Golovkin and Khan to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

In 2015, Khan claimed he was being lined up as an opponent for Pacquiao, but that the veteran did not want to face him.