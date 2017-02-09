World Series Boxing: British Lionhearts beaten 3-2 by Italia Thunder

Galal Yafai put the Lionhearts ahead in the first bout, but they went down 3-2 on the night

British Lionhearts suffered a defeat to Italia Thunder in their 2017 World Series of Boxing opener.

The Lionhearts, beaten in last year's final by Cuba, went down 3-2 in Rome.

Flyweight Galal Yafai beat Federico Serra and Dalton Smith defeated light-welterweight Paolo di Lernia.

But there were defeats for Jack Bateson, Josip-Bepo Filipi and Luka Plantic as all the bouts went to points.

Bantamweight Bateson was beaten by Francesco Maietta, Plantic lost his middleweight clash with Salvatore Cavallaro and heavyweight Filipi was outpointed by London 2012 Olympic silver medallist Clemente Russo.