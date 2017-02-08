Claressa Shields: Olympic champion to face Szilvia Szabados on Showtime

Shields won Olympic gold for the United States aged 17 and 21

Olympic champion Claressa Shields will contest the first women's boxing match to achieve main-event status on premium television in the United States.

Shields, 21, took middleweight gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 and won her only professional bout in November.

She faces Hungary's Szilvia Szabados at Detroit's MGM Grand on 10 March.

The fight, which tops the bill, airs on the Showtime network, a premium channel which requires traditional cable subscribers to pay an additional fee.

Shields, who ended her amateur career with one loss in 78 contests, will compete for the North American Boxing Federation title - a regional belt - against former world-title challenger Szabados, 26.

The American posted on Instagram: "The NABF was one of the first titles that the great Muhammad Ali fought for and won after his 1960 win at the Olympic Games!!!! To be given the opportunity to follow in his footsteps is an honour! And I'll continue to carry his legacy!"

In December, Great Britain's two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams said she would "love to see a woman headlining a boxing show".

Adams turned professional in January and makes her debut on 8 April, while Ireland's Katie Taylor - Olympic champion in 2012 - embarks on her third fight in the pro-ranks on the undercard of David Haye's meeting with Tony Bellew on 4 March.