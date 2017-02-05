Chris Eubank Jr beats Renold Quinlan for IBO super-middleweight title

Eubank's class proved too much against gutsy Quinlan

Chris Eubank Jr won the IBO super-middleweight title with a 10th-round stoppage of Australian Renold Quinlan.

The 27-year-old British fighter secured his 24th victory from 25 fights.

Quinlan, 27, proved a more durable opponent than many had expected at London Olympia but Eubank's dominance eventually told.

Earlier, British heavyweight David Price was beaten by Germany-based Romanian Christian Hammer, who retained his WBO European title.

Eubank was on top from the start in a one-sided contest, though the Australian proved resilient.

"His skull was very hard - it was like hitting concrete," said Eubank, who mentioned James DeGale, Billy Joe Saunders and Gennady Golovkin as potential future opponents.

"Now I am a world champion, I have my ticket to challenge the rest of the super middleweights."

Price, 33, floored his opponent in the fifth round but soon tired and suffered the fourth defeat of his career when stopped in the seventh round.

All four of Price's professional defeats have come inside the distance

Earlier, undefeated Welsh boxer Andrew Selby comfortably won the WBC international flyweight title with a unanimous points victory over Filipino champion Ardin Diale.

Sheffield's Kid Galahad stepped up to featherweight with a win over late stand-in Leonel Hernandez, who retired at the end of round three with an eye injury. The Spain-based Nicaraguan stepped in after Ghanaian Joseph Agbeko fell ill on the day of the fight.

The show was the first pay-per-view boxing event on ITV, with some fans - who had each paid up to £12.95 - complaining the broadcaster showed a blue screen instead of coverage of the Selby fight.