Katie Taylor: London 2012 Olympic champion to fight on Haye v Bellew card

Taylor has two wins from two fights as a professional

Ireland's Katie Taylor will fight for the third time as a professional at London's O2 Arena on 4 March.

The 2012 Olympic champion, 30, will meet an opponent yet to be named on the David Haye v Tony Bellew undercard.

Taylor, who stopped Karina Kopinska on debut in November and out-pointed Viviane Obenauf two weeks later, is currently training in America.

She said: "It's the start of a very big year for me and there are big plans but I need to keep winning and performing."

Taylor, who won world championship gold on five occasions, added: "I think people are really excited about the Haye-Bellew fight and the rivalry between those guys and as a boxer these are the kind of nights you want to be a part of.

"It's a massive stage for me and I'm really looking forward to it."

WBC cruiserweight champion Bellew, 34, will step up in weight to meet former world champion Haye at heavyweight, with both fighters consistently goading one another on social media during the build-up to the bout.

Also on the undercard, Sam Eggington faces a step-up in class against former two-weight world champion Paulie Malignaggi, while Liverpool's Derry Mathews challenges WBC silver champion Ohara Davies at lightweight.