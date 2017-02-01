Nicola Adams: Two-time Olympic champion aims for 2018 world title fight

Media playback is not supported on this device Could Nicola Adams headline Las Vegas?

Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams says she is aiming for a world title fight in 2018 after making her professional debut this year.

The flyweight, 34, turned professional last month and faces her first fight on 8 April in Manchester before a bout in her home city of Leeds on 13 May.

Adams, whose first two opponents are yet to be named, says winning a world title next year is "realistic".

"I want to bring the belt home to Leeds," said Adams.

"I've had over 200 amateur fights. I just have to adapt a little more for the times of the rounds and we've been working hard on slowing down my feet, getting more power in my punches.

"I know everyone wants to beat me, but they've got to get in the ring and put their money where their mouth is. I'm ready."

Current female flyweight world champions WBA Susi Kentikian (Germany) WBC Jessica Chavez (Mexico) IBF Leonela Paola Yudica (Argentina) WBO Nana Yoshikawa (Japan)

Having won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, Adams will not be part of the Great Britain squad in the build-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but has not ruled out competing at the Games.

"I have no regrets - I've found a good team that believe in my dream and what I can do," she said.

"They want to make me a world champion like my idol Muhammad Ali and that's what I want to be.

"I still do have a chance of winning the triple as professionals can now box in the Olympics, so who knows?"