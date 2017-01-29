Carl Frampton's manager Barry McGuigan fears Leo Santa Cruz may "slip out" of his commitment to fight the Northern Irishman for a third time in Belfast.

Santa Cruz avenged his defeat by Frampton last summer as he regained his WBA world featherweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

"[Promoter] Al Haymon said there will be another match. I trust him completely. I want it to be in Belfast and I hope Leo will be honourable and come to Belfast. I think that might be the sticking point," added McGuigan.