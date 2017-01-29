BBC Sport - McGuigan fears Santa Cruz may 'slip out' of commitment to fight Frampton again in Belfast

McGuigan fears Santa Cruz sticking point

Carl Frampton's manager Barry McGuigan fears Leo Santa Cruz may "slip out" of his commitment to fight the Northern Irishman for a third time in Belfast.

Santa Cruz avenged his defeat by Frampton last summer as he regained his WBA world featherweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

"[Promoter] Al Haymon said there will be another match. I trust him completely. I want it to be in Belfast and I hope Leo will be honourable and come to Belfast. I think that might be the sticking point," added McGuigan.

  From the section Boxing
