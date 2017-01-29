BBC Sport - McGuigan fears Santa Cruz may 'slip out' of commitment to fight Frampton again in Belfast
McGuigan fears Santa Cruz sticking point
- From the section Boxing
Carl Frampton's manager Barry McGuigan fears Leo Santa Cruz may "slip out" of his commitment to fight the Northern Irishman for a third time in Belfast.
Santa Cruz avenged his defeat by Frampton last summer as he regained his WBA world featherweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
"[Promoter] Al Haymon said there will be another match. I trust him completely. I want it to be in Belfast and I hope Leo will be honourable and come to Belfast. I think that might be the sticking point," added McGuigan.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired