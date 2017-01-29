BBC Sport - Leo Santa Cruz says his management team will have to agree to Belfast bout with Frampton
Santa Cruz casts doubt on Frampton Belfast bout
- From the section Boxing
Leo Santa Cruz says he would love to meet Carl Frampton for a third time in Belfast, but that his management will also have a major say in the venue for any fight.
"If it was up to me, I will go and fight him [in Belfast] but it's not just up to me," said the 28-year-old Mexican, who avenged his defeat last July to regain the WBA world featherweight title in Las Vegas.
Read more: 'Frampton must show champion quality'
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired