BBC Sport - Leo Santa Cruz says his management team will have to agree to Belfast bout with Frampton

Santa Cruz casts doubt on Frampton Belfast bout

  • From the section Boxing

Leo Santa Cruz says he would love to meet Carl Frampton for a third time in Belfast, but that his management will also have a major say in the venue for any fight.

"If it was up to me, I will go and fight him [in Belfast] but it's not just up to me," said the 28-year-old Mexican, who avenged his defeat last July to regain the WBA world featherweight title in Las Vegas.

Read more: 'Frampton must show champion quality'

Top videos

Video

Santa Cruz casts doubt on Frampton Belfast bout

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Millwall's Morison stuns Watford

Video

Non-league Lincoln make FA Cup history

Video

Willian & Welbeck star in Saturday's best goals

Video

Highlights: Liverpool 1-2 Wolves

Audio

Frampton: 'The best man won on the night'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Championship Review

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

David Beckham

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Tottenham 4-3 Wycombe

Video

Highlights: Serena beats Venus to make history

  • From the section Tennis
Video

I am responsible, I'm sorry - Klopp

Video

Highlights: Lincoln 3-1 Brighton

Video

Highlights: Southampton 0-5 Arsenal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Redwing Amongst Berries

Bird Identification Walk
Skiing around cones

Skiing- Penguins

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired