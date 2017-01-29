Leo Santa Cruz says he would love to meet Carl Frampton for a third time in Belfast, but that his management will also have a major say in the venue for any fight.

"If it was up to me, I will go and fight him [in Belfast] but it's not just up to me," said the 28-year-old Mexican, who avenged his defeat last July to regain the WBA world featherweight title in Las Vegas.

