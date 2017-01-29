BBC Sport - Carl Frampton says he was outwitted by Leo Santa Cruz's tactics in Las Vegas

A disappointed Carl Frampton admits he was outwitted by Leo Santa Cruz's tactics as the Mexican won Saturday's WBA featherweight title rematch in Las Vegas.

Santa Cruz, 28, changed from his regular come-forward style to outbox the Belfast man as he earned a deserved majority decision.

"He surprised me with his tactics," said Frampton. "I honestly didn't believe he could box like he did. He was on the back foot a lot. He deserved his win."

