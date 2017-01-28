Carl Frampton v Santa Cruz: Belfast man vows to thrill travelling fans in Las Vegas

Media playback is not supported on this device Frampton v Santa Cruz: Fighters weigh in without hitch as Belfast man predicts repeat win

WBA featherweight world title bout: Carl Frampton v Leo Santa Cruz Date: Saturday, 28 January Venue: MGM Grand Hotel, Las Vegas Start: From 04:00 GMT (Sunday) Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Ulster, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Carl Frampton has promised not to disappoint his "amazing" travelling support in his WBA world featherweight title rematch with Leo Santa Cruz.

Champion Frampton and Santa Cruz weighed in without a hitch in Las Vegas after Lee Selby's IBF featherweight title defence was called off.

Frampton, 29 says he will repeat his thrilling win over Santa Cruz last July and may even knock out the Mexican.

"I believe I can knock him out but I'm going to predict a win," said Frampton.

The atmosphere during Friday night's weigh-in at the MGM Grand made the occasion almost seem like a home contest for the Northern Irishman as his supporters delivered vocal encouragement to their hero.

Frampton's win over Santa Cruz last July came five months after his triumph against Scott Quigg

'It felt like Belfast here today'

Close to 5,000 Frampton supporters are thought to have travelled from all over Ireland to the contest in Nevada and the champion said that he was "amazed by the turnout" at the weigh-in as both fighters were measured at 125 pounds on the scales.

"I was expecting big numbers but I wasn't expecting that.

"It felt like Belfast here today and I think tomorrow is going to be more of the same.

"The support gives me an awesome boost. I always say when I fight at home, it adds five or 10% to my game and it's going to be like home here. I can't wait to get going."

Selby's title defence against Jonathan Victor Barros was called off with the Nevada Athletic Commission saying that the Argentine had not met its requirements.

Welshman Selby has been linked with a possible bout with Frampton at Belfast's Windsor Park next summer.