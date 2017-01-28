BBC Sport - Frampton v Santa Cruz: Fighters weigh in without hitch as Belfast man predicts repeat win

Carl Frampton lauds his large travelling support as both he and Leo Santa Cruz weigh in without a hitch for Saturday night's WBA world featherweight title fight in Las Vegas.

Champion Frampton is convinced he will repeat his victory over the Mexican from last July and says the backing of his estimated 5,000 travelling support will make the contest appear like a home bout for him.

"That was an awesome turnout. I was expecting big numbers but I didn't expect that," said Frampton after the weigh in at the MGM Grand.

