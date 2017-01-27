Lee Selby v Jonathan Victor Barros: Las Vegas IBF title fight called off

Lee Selby won the IBF featherweight world title in May 2015

Lee Selby's IBF featherweight world title defence against Jonathan Victor Barros has been called off, leaving the Welshman "almost in tears".

The decision was announced on stage before Friday's weigh-in in Las Vegas, just over 24 hours before the fight was meant to take place.

The Nevada Athletic Commission did not give an explanation other than the Argentine had not met its requirements.

"This was my big stage, my chance to shine," Selby, 29, said.

"But trust me, I will be back. I will come again," he added.

Selby's third defence of his IBF world title was meant to take place on the undercard of Northern Irishman Carl Frampton's WBA featherweight title bout with Mexico's Leo Santa Cruz at the MGM Grand.

Selby was aiming to then face the winner of Frampton's rematch with Santa Cruz. Frampton has said he is keen on the idea, adding he would like to take on Selby at Belfast's Windsor Park.

The abandonment of Selby's fight against Barros could hinder those plans, but the fighter from Barry still believes a unification with Frampton could be possible.

"Hopefully I can get straight back in the mix, get a quick win under my belt," Selby added.

"Then I would like to challenge the winner of Frampton-Santa Cruz."