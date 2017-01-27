BBC Sport - Frampton v Santa Cruz: Belfast man ready to emphasise dominance over Mexican in rematch
Ice-cool Frampton ready for Santa Cruz
Belfast's Carl Frampton says he is relishing the Las Vegas stage as he prepares to defend his WBA featherweight title against Mexican Leo Santa Cruz on Saturday night.
Frampton, 29, is aiming to repeat his win over the 28-year-old former champion last July and close to 5,000 of his fans have travelled from all over Ireland to watch their hero at the MGM Grand.
