Frampton: I have psychological edge over Santa Cruz

WBA world featherweight champion Carl Frampton says he has the mental advantage over Leo Santa Cruz going into their rematch on Saturday.

The Belfast fighter believes his victory over Santa Cruz last year gives him the upper hand for the Las Vegas bout.

Frampton added that he was "overwhelmed" by the large contingent of supporters who had travelled from Northern Ireland for the fight.

