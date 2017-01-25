Kal Yafai to defend WBA super-flyweight crown in Birmingham

  • From the section Boxing
Kal Yafai
Kal Yafai is relishing the chance to fight in front of a home crowd

Britain's Kal Yafai will make the first defence of his WBA super-flyweight title in his home city of Birmingham in May.

The 27-year-old became the city's first world champion when he beat Panama's Luis Concepcion by a unanimous decision in Manchester in December.

His opponent on 13 May at the Barclaycard Arena is yet to be named.

"It's a dream come true to be topping the bill in Birmingham as a world champion," said Yafai.

"I want to prove that I can mix it with the top guys in the division and I need to kick my reign off in style in May to do that."

Unbeaten in 21 professional fights, Yafai previously held the Commonwealth and British super-flyweight belts and also won a silver medal at the 2010 European Championships during his amateur career.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Boxing programmes

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired