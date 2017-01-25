Kal Yafai to defend WBA super-flyweight crown in Birmingham

Kal Yafai is relishing the chance to fight in front of a home crowd

Britain's Kal Yafai will make the first defence of his WBA super-flyweight title in his home city of Birmingham in May.

The 27-year-old became the city's first world champion when he beat Panama's Luis Concepcion by a unanimous decision in Manchester in December.

His opponent on 13 May at the Barclaycard Arena is yet to be named.

"It's a dream come true to be topping the bill in Birmingham as a world champion," said Yafai.

"I want to prove that I can mix it with the top guys in the division and I need to kick my reign off in style in May to do that."

Unbeaten in 21 professional fights, Yafai previously held the Commonwealth and British super-flyweight belts and also won a silver medal at the 2010 European Championships during his amateur career.