Nicola Adams: Two-time Olympic champion turns professional

Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams has turned professional.

The 34-year-old from Leeds will not be part of the Great Britain squad for the build-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and will instead make her professional debut on 8 April in Manchester.

Adams, who has signed with promoter Frank Warren, will fight in her home city on 13 May.

She said: "My hero was Muhammad Ali. I said after watching him I wanted to box at the Olympics and turn pro."

In signing with Warren, Adams said she has found "a team that believes in my dream".

She added: "Together we can help take women's boxing to new levels and I can't wait to get to get in the ring in April and start working towards becoming a world champion."

'I'm eating humble pie'

Warren had said not advocating women's boxing was 'probably a generation thing'

Warren's association with Adams comes three months after Ireland's London 2012 Olympic lightweight champion Katie Taylor began fighting professionally under Eddie Hearn's promotion.

Warren, 64, has previously said he was not an advocate of female professional boxing.

"I am eating humble pie," said Warren. "My head has been turned by the fantastic achievements of this young lady.

"Of all of all the signings I have made in my 35 years in the sport of boxing, this is among the most I have been excited about.

"I think Nicola will be challenging for world titles within a year. We intend to lead her to become a multiple world champion."

'A place in history secured'

Adams won gold at both London 2012 and Rio 2016

GB Boxing said they would have welcomed Adams staying on in the system to complete a hat-trick of Olympic wins in Tokyo.

Adams - who became the first woman to box for England in 2001 - joined the Great Britain squad in 2010. In beating China's Ren Cancan to win flyweight gold at London 2012, she became the first Olympic women's boxing champion.

She also won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, 2015 European Games and 2016 World Championships, before retaining her Olympic title by beating France's Sarah Ourahmoune in Rio.

The second Olympic title made her the first British boxer to retain gold in 92 years.

GB Boxing performance director Rob McCracken said: "Nicola has won everything there is to win and her place in history is secured as the first woman to ever win a gold medal for boxing and then top it by winning a second one in Rio."

A new challenge

Adams, who was appointed an MBE in 2013 and an OBE in 2016, will continue to compete at flyweight.

But in leaving the GB Boxing training centre in Sheffield, she will have to find her own training venue and support staff, as well as adjusting to competing without a headguard.

"I think it's going to be quite different," added Adams. "I'm excited about that, to have my own team and know that we all have the same goal."

Adams is the third high-profile amateur to turn professional in the past six months, following Taylor and American fighter Claressa Shields, who won Olympic middleweight gold at London 2012 aged 17 and retained her title in Rio.