Liam Wilkins and Hasan Karkadi to appeal against Nick Blackwell ruling

Nick Blackwell was put in an induced coma following his defeat by Chris Eubank Jr (right) in March

Liam Wilkins and Hasan Karkardi will appeal against their punishment for the sparring session that left the retired fighter Nick Blackwell in hospital.

Trainer Wilkins had his licence withdrawn and boxer Karkardi was banned for six months for sparring with Blackwell last November.

Blackwell retired after suffering a bleed on the skull in March.

After the sparring session with Karkadi, he was left requiring surgery to reduce swelling on his brain.

The British Boxing Board of Control said Wilkins' conduct was "detrimental to the interests of boxing".

A joint statement from Wilkins and Karkadi read: "We will be challenging both the board's procedure and their findings as to the facts, which were made in the face of a [sic] substantial documentary and witness evidence to the contrary.

"We will be making no further comment until the appeal process has concluded."