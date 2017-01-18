Lawrence Okolie: Team GB boxer turns professional in cruiserweight division

Lawrence Okolie battled obesity before turning to boxing

Lawrence Okolie has become the first member of Great Britain's 2016 Olympic boxing squad to turn professional.

The 24-year-old heavyweight was beaten in his second fight in Rio by bronze medallist Erislandy Savon of Cuba.

Okolie, from London, has now been signed by Matchroom Sport and is expected to start his professional career in the cruiserweight division.

He quit his job at McDonald's to take up boxing after seeing Anthony Joshua win super-heavyweight gold in 2012.

"I want to be the best cruiserweight that Britain has seen," said Okolie.

"David Haye has done great things, so has Johnny Nelson and many others, but I want to cement my legacy, have my name go down in history and maybe follow Haye by winning the heavyweight crown too."